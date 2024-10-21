White Cliff Minerals Announces New Securities Quotation

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 2,083,334 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective October 21, 2024. This move follows the exercise of options and conversion of other convertible securities, potentially signaling growth and investor interest in the company.

