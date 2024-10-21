News & Insights

White Cliff Minerals Announces New Securities Quotation

October 21, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

White Cliff Minerals Limited (AU:WCN) has released an update.

White Cliff Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 2,083,334 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective October 21, 2024. This move follows the exercise of options and conversion of other convertible securities, potentially signaling growth and investor interest in the company.

