White Cliff Minerals Announces Annual General Meeting Plans

White Cliff Minerals Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 29, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy, with key agenda items including the consideration of the company’s financial statements and the re-election of Director Mr. Eric Sondergaard. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s financial strategy and leadership decisions.

