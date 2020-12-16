White Christmas? Car Insurance Helps With Snow And Ice Problems

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas and live in Aspen, Colorado, you have a 100% chance of seeing it happen, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information’s “Historical Probability of a White Christmas” map. Aspen is one of many spots in the U.S, practically guaranteed to have snow on the ground for Christmas.

States with very good chances of a white Christmas include Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Upstate New York, and the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

But if the white Christmas odds are against you, don’t worry. In many states, the chances are pretty good that you’ll get to enjoy snowfall at some point this winter. But that also means you’ll probably have to contend with the less celebrated forms of precipitation: ice, sleet and slush.

More than 70% of the nation’s roads get more than 5 inches of snowfall annually, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Every year, 24% of weather-related car crashes happen on snowy, slushy or icy pavement, and 15% happen during a snowfall or sleet event. This results in more than 2,200 deaths and 192,000 injuries every year.

How to Cover Car Repair Costs

Winter weather can cause a bunch of vehicle problems, like losing control on a slick road and hitting a guardrail, or having tree branches heavy with snow and ice fall on the hood of your car.

Collision and comprehensive insurance are good at covering winter woes.

Collision coverage pays for car repair bills if you crash into another car or an object, like a utility pole.

Comprehensive coverage pays for non-crash weather-related damage, like falling objects (such as a tree branch) and chips in windshields that expand to large cracks in freezing temperatures. Comprehensive insurance also covers other problems such as car theft, vandalism, fire, floods and collisions with animals, such as deer.

Comprehensive and collision insurance are optional coverage types. The average cost for collision insurance is $363 per year and the average cost for comprehensive insurance is $160 per year, according to the most recent data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

If you have a loan or lease, your lender or leasing company will likely require that you buy collision and comprehensive insurance.

How to Cover Property Damage and Injuries You Cause to Others

Slick roads, black ice and overconfidence in your winter driving abilities can all contribute to car accidents.

If you lose control of your vehicle and cause damage or injuries to someone else, your liability car insurance covers the cost of others’ property damage and medical bills, and even a legal defense and settlements in case you are sued.

Liability car insurance is required in most states and it tends to be one of the more expensive portions of a car insurance policy. While the minimum amounts of liability insurance required vary by state, the average national cost is $611 per year, according to the NAIC.

But don’t skimp on liability insurance and only buy your state’s minimum. The minimum can be inadequate if you cause a big accident. For example, the minimum amount of liability insurance required in New York is $25,000 of bodily injury coverage per person, $50,000 of bodily injury coverage per accident and $10,000 of property damage per accident. That won’t get you very far if you cause an accident and injure multiple people, and you could be sued for the rest.

A good rule of thumb is to buy enough liability insurance to cover what you can lose in a lawsuit.

Buying umbrella insurance will give you extra liability insurance at a good price.

How to Cover Injuries to Yourself and Your Passengers

If you or your passengers are hurt in a winter car crash, you can typically tap into the medical benefits portion of your car insurance policy. The medical benefits will vary, depending on your state.

Some states require personal injury protection (PIP) as part of “no-fault auto insurance” laws. PIP is required in some states (such as Massachusetts and New York) and optional in other states (such as Connecticut and Washington). Some states do not offer PIP.

PIP generally covers:

Medical expenses for you and your passengers from a car accident

Wages lost due to injuries

The cost of replacement services for things you can’t do because of the accident, such as child care or house cleaning

Funeral expenses and survivor benefits

If PIP is mandatory in your state, you’ll have to buy it. If it’s optional, it’s worth considering. Your health insurance will usually cover car accident injuries, but it won’t cover other expenses like lost wages or replacement services.

In states without PIP, if another driver has caused an accident you can make a claim against their liability insurance for your injuries and car damage.

How to Cover Accidents Caused By Someone Who Doesn’t Have Car Insurance

What happens if another driver loses control on icy roads and crashes into you but doesn’t carry insurance? You can use your uninsured motorist insurance (UM) to cover your medical bills. UM is required in some states and optional in others.

UM typically includes benefits your health insurance doesn’t, such as coverage for lost wages and money for pain and suffering.

Underinsured motorist insurance (UIM) is similar to UM and covers you when you’re hit by someone who doesn’t carry enough insurance to cover your medical bills.

In general, this is a good coverage to have. Some states allow you to use UM to pay for hit-and-run and property damage, which can come in handy if another driver sideswipes your car and takes off.

Other Coverage Types for Winter-Related Accidents

Here are some other coverage types that can be useful for wintertime car problems:

Roadside assistance insurance. This coverage can covers expenses for problems like getting stuck in the snow or freezing temperatures that drain your battery. You can typically get roadside assistance as an add-on to your car insurance policy, from a car club or from your credit card.

Rental reimbursement auto insurance. If your car is in the shop for a problem covered by your policy, like a car accident, rental reimbursement will help pay for a rental car until your car is back on the road.

Winter Driving Tips

Unless you live in a sunny locale that never experiences the joys of winter weather, it’s likely you’ll have to drive in less-than-ideal conditions. Here are some winter driving tips:

Get your vehicle ready. Make sure your battery is in good condition and fully charged. It’s also a good idea to have a mechanic take a look at your brakes, engine, exhaust, ignition, lights, oil, tires and windshield wipers to ensure they’re ready for the season. Make sure all of your fluids are topped off, like your coolant and washer fluid. Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Make sure your battery is in good condition and fully charged. It’s also a good idea to have a mechanic take a look at your brakes, engine, exhaust, ignition, lights, oil, tires and windshield wipers to ensure they’re ready for the season. Make sure all of your fluids are topped off, like your coolant and washer fluid. Keep your gas tank at least half full. Get yourself ready. Make sure you wear warm clothes, but not bulky gloves and coats that will inhibit your driving. Keep a pair of sunglasses handy to help cut down on snow glare.

Make sure you wear warm clothes, but not bulky gloves and coats that will inhibit your driving. Keep a pair of sunglasses handy to help cut down on snow glare. Don’t warm your car in an enclosed area. Dangerous fumes from your exhaust can be lethal.

Dangerous fumes from your exhaust can be lethal. Clear all of the snow and ice from your car. Snow and ice left on your car can be dangerous while driving. Clear your windshield, roof, taillights, headlights and side mirrors.

Snow and ice left on your car can be dangerous while driving. Clear your windshield, roof, taillights, headlights and side mirrors. Drive at a safe speed. The speed limit might be too fast for slippery roads. Slow it down so you can maintain control of the vehicle.

Keep a safe distance from other vehicles. Don’t tailgate other cars and allow for extra room to stop on slippery roads.

