Whitbread to raise $1.2 bln to weather COVID-19 crisis as profit drops

May 21 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L on Thursday set out plans to raise 1.01 billion pounds ($1.23 billion) through a rights issue as it looks to bolster its balance sheet amid the coronavirus crisis, which caused a 28.4% plunge in annual earnings.

Through the rights issue, Whitbread is proposing to offer one new share for every two existing shares.

The company also said statutory pretax profit dropped to 280 million pounds for the year ended Feb. 27 from 218 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

