Whitbread taps Domino's boss as next CEO

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Premier Inn owner Whitbread on Wednesday named Domino's Pizza Group chief Dominic Paul as its next chief executive officer.

June 29 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L on Wednesday named Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L chief Dominic Paul as its next chief executive officer.

Paul will join the firm in early January 2023 and will succeed Alison Brittain who is set to retire at the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the company said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

