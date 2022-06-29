Whitbread taps Domino's boss as next CEO

Adds details

June 29 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L on Wednesday named Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L chief Dominic Paul as its next chief executive officer.

Paul will join the firm in early January 2023 and will succeed Alison Brittain who is set to retire at the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the company said.

