Whitbread Simplifies Capital Structure with Share Conversion

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Whitbread PLC is set to streamline its capital structure by converting all outstanding B and C non-cumulative preference shares into ordinary shares. This move aims to enhance liquidity for shareholders and is scheduled for completion by mid-December 2024, with the new ordinary shares expected to commence trading soon after. Investors will also receive final dividends for B and C shares prior to the conversion.

For further insights into GB:WTB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.