Whitbread Simplifies Capital Structure with Share Conversion

November 22, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC is set to streamline its capital structure by converting all outstanding B and C non-cumulative preference shares into ordinary shares. This move aims to enhance liquidity for shareholders and is scheduled for completion by mid-December 2024, with the new ordinary shares expected to commence trading soon after. Investors will also receive final dividends for B and C shares prior to the conversion.

