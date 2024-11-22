Whitbread Simplifies Capital Structure with Share Conversion

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.
Whitbread PLC is set to streamline its capital structure by converting all outstanding B and C non-cumulative preference shares into ordinary shares. This move aims to enhance liquidity for shareholders and is scheduled for completion by mid-December 2024, with the new ordinary shares expected to commence trading soon after. Investors will also receive final dividends for B and C shares prior to the conversion.
