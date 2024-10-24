News & Insights

Stocks

Whitbread Sees Minor Change in Aviva’s Stake

October 24, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has been notified by Aviva PLC of a slight decrease in their voting rights, now amounting to 3.08%. This change follows an acquisition or disposal of voting rights and financial instruments, reflecting a minor shift in Aviva’s stake in Whitbread. Investors may want to monitor these movements as they can influence market dynamics and shareholder decisions.

For further insights into GB:WTB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.