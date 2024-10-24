Whitbread Sees Minor Change in Aviva’s Stake

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has been notified by Aviva PLC of a slight decrease in their voting rights, now amounting to 3.08%. This change follows an acquisition or disposal of voting rights and financial instruments, reflecting a minor shift in Aviva’s stake in Whitbread. Investors may want to monitor these movements as they can influence market dynamics and shareholder decisions.

