Whitbread posts annual loss of $1.4 bln on pandemic travel curbs

April 27 (Reuters) - Premier-Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L reported on Tuesday an annual loss of about $1.4 billion after COVID-19 curbs crimped all major travel in Britain for most of 2020, and said it expects a "significant" bounce in leisure demand in the summer.

Statutory pretax loss for the year stood at 1.01 billion pounds ($1.40 billion) compared with a profit of 280 million pounds a year ago, the company, which also owns the Beefeater, Brewers Fayre and Bar + Block chains, said.

($1 = 0.7197 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.