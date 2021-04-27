Whitbread posts annual loss of $1.4 bln on pandemic travel curbs

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

Premier-Inn owner Whitbread reported on Tuesday an annual loss of about $1.4 billion after COVID-19 curbs crimped all major travel in Britain for most of 2020, and said it expects a "significant" bounce in leisure demand in the summer.

April 27 (Reuters) - Premier-Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L reported on Tuesday an annual loss of about $1.4 billion after COVID-19 curbs crimped all major travel in Britain for most of 2020, and said it expects a "significant" bounce in leisure demand in the summer.

Statutory pretax loss for the year stood at 1.01 billion pounds ($1.40 billion) compared with a profit of 280 million pounds a year ago, the company, which also owns the Beefeater, Brewers Fayre and Bar + Block chains, said.

($1 = 0.7197 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters