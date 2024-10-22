News & Insights

Stocks

Whitbread PLC Reports Sale of 5,000 Shares

October 22, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC recently disclosed a transaction involving the sale of 5,000 ordinary shares by Sarah Anderson, a closely associated person with Mark Anderson, the Managing Director of Property and International. The shares were sold at a price of £33.09 each, totaling £165,450, and the transaction took place in London on October 21, 2024. This development may draw attention from investors and market watchers interested in the company’s stock activities.

For further insights into GB:WTB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.