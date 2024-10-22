Whitbread PLC Reports Sale of 5,000 Shares

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC recently disclosed a transaction involving the sale of 5,000 ordinary shares by Sarah Anderson, a closely associated person with Mark Anderson, the Managing Director of Property and International. The shares were sold at a price of £33.09 each, totaling £165,450, and the transaction took place in London on October 21, 2024. This development may draw attention from investors and market watchers interested in the company’s stock activities.

