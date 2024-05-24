Whitbread PLC Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 171,323 of its own shares, purchased at a volume weighted average price of 2,988.93 pence each, part of a larger repurchase initiative since April 30, totaling 1,412,733 shares for £43.36 million. Following these transactions, Whitbread’s total number of shares in issue stands at 195,566,900, with 12,454,718 held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights.

For further insights into GB:WTB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.