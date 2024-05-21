News & Insights

Whitbread PLC Executes Share Buyback Plan

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has recently repurchased 70,222 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 3,117.00p to 3,143.00p, with the intent to cancel them. This buyback is part of a larger plan, initiated on April 30, 2024, which has seen the company purchase over one million shares for approximately £31.19 million. Following the transaction, Whitbread’s total shares in issue stand at 195,967,475 with the number of voting rights set at 183,508,962.

