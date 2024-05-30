News & Insights

Whitbread PLC Executes Share Buyback

May 30, 2024 — 04:49 am EDT

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 199,119 of its ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price of 2,871.17p per share, with a total spend of £60,890,784.70 on share repurchases since 30 April 2024. This action will reduce the total number of voting rights in the company to 182,506,766, impacting shareholders’ notification requirements under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

