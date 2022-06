June 29 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread WTB.L on Wednesday named Domino's Pizza Group DOM.L chief Dominic Paul as its next chief executive officer.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.