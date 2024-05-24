Whitbread Executives Engage in Major Share Transactions

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has disclosed several transactions by key management personnel and their closely associated individuals, involving the exercise of awards and subsequent share transfers. On 23 May 2024, significant transactions included the exercise of awards for thousands of shares, sales to cover tax liabilities, and transfers of shares to spouses, all conducted in London. These notifications are part of the company’s transparent financial practices, showcasing the movements in shares by the company’s high-level executives.

