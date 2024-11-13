Whitbread Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has repurchased 264,517 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £3,016.58 per share through J.P. Morgan Securities, as part of a share buyback program initiated in October. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number in circulation and potentially enhancing shareholder value. This move follows the acquisition of over 3.2 million shares since the program’s inception, costing just over £100 million.

