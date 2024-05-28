News & Insights

Stocks

Whitbread Completes Share Buy-Back Program

May 28, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 225,841 of its own shares, at a volume weighted average price of 2,946.75p per share, with the highest price paid at 2,962.00p and the lowest at 2,932.00p. This recent transaction is part of a larger buy-back program since 30 April 2024, totaling 1,638,574 shares acquired at a cost of roughly £50 million. Following the transaction, the total number of voting rights in Whitbread stands at 182,882,546.

For further insights into GB:WTB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.