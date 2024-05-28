Whitbread Completes Share Buy-Back Program

Whitbread (GB:WTB) has released an update.

Whitbread PLC has announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 225,841 of its own shares, at a volume weighted average price of 2,946.75p per share, with the highest price paid at 2,962.00p and the lowest at 2,932.00p. This recent transaction is part of a larger buy-back program since 30 April 2024, totaling 1,638,574 shares acquired at a cost of roughly £50 million. Following the transaction, the total number of voting rights in Whitbread stands at 182,882,546.

