Whistler Pipeline, Cheniere Energy Subsidiaries Agree For Construction Of ADCC Pipeline

(RTTNews) - WhiteWater Midstream, LLC said subsidiaries of Whistler Pipeline, LLC and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) have executed agreements to move forward with the construction of the ADCC Pipeline, which is a new joint venture 42-inch pipeline that is expected to extend approximately 43 miles from the terminus of the Whistler Pipeline to Cheniere's Corpus Christi Liquefaction Facility.

The Pipeline has been designed to transport up to 1.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, expandable to 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas. It is expected to be in service in 2024.

