Whirlpool's Shares Slip 16% on Q1 Loss & Slashed Outlook

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation WHR plunged nearly 16% in after-hours trading yesterday following weaker-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results and slashed view. The company posted a wider loss per share and a sales miss, with both metrics also declining on a year-over-year basis. The war in Iran triggered a sharp deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment, with confidence weakening notably in late February and March.



The company reported an ongoing loss of 56 cents per share against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 43 cents. This compared unfavorably with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 recorded in the prior-year quarter. Net sales of $3,273 million declined 9.6% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $3,386 million by 3.3%. Also, organic net sales were $3,193 million, down 6.1% year over year.



Quarterly gross profit was $415 million, down 31.6% from $607 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin contracted 410 basis points (bps) year over year to 12.7%.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses dipped 11.6% year over year to $359 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses fell 20 bps year over year to 11%. The ongoing EBIT of $44 million fell sharply from $214 million in the year-ago quarter. The ongoing EBIT margin of 1.3% fell 460 bps year over year.



On a positive note, the company has announced decisive efforts to restore profitability in MDA North America, with double-digit price increases and accelerated cost takeout actions. It is also taking inventory reduction actions to aid working capital efficiency.

WHR’s Region-Wise Performance Details

Net sales for the MDA North America segment fell 7.5% year over year to $2,237 million. Excluding currency effects, the segment’s net sales declined 7.8% year over year on volume decline and price/mix as the Supreme Court's IEEPA ruling and expected refunds disrupted the industry pricing. The segment’s EBIT fell sharply year over year to $6 million from $149 million, and the EBIT margin contracted 590 bps to 0.3%, reflecting soft volumes, unfavorable price/mix and increased costs tied to lower inventory levels, partly offset by tariff recovery and mitigation efforts. The company has announced significant price increases to manage inflationary cost pressures. The segment’s sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,372 million.



Net sales from MDA Latin America rose 5% year over year to $774 million. Excluding currency, the segment’s sales dropped 3.8% year over year on a highly promotional backdrop despite increased volumes. The segment’s EBIT of $47 million dipped 4.1% year over year. The EBIT margin contracted 60 bps year over year to 6%, attributable to negative price/mix, partly aided by favorable Brazil tax ruling and cost take-out efforts. The segment’s sales came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $820 million.



Net sales in SDA Global increased 13.4% year over year to $222 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $217 million. Excluding the currency impacts, sales jumped 9.5% on higher volumes, aided by product launches. The segment’s EBIT of $47 million reflected a 28.7% increase from the year-ago quarter. Segmental EBIT margin of 21% expanded 250 bps from the prior-year quarter due to growth across the direct-to-consumer business and cost take-out actions. The segment marked its sixth straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, reflecting strength in its product portfolio and value-creation strategy.

Whirlpool Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Whirlpool Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Whirlpool Corporation Quote

Whirlpool’s Financial Health Snapshot

Whirlpool ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $626 million, long-term debt of $5.6 billion and total stockholders’ equity of $3.8 billion.



During first-quarter 2026, Whirlpool used cash of $827 million from operating activities and reported a negative free cash flow of $896 million. WHR incurred capital expenditure of $68 million in the same period. The company declared a dividend of 90 cents per share and paid dividends of $58 million in the reported quarter.

Whirlpool Updates 2026 Outlook

For 2026, Whirlpool now expects net sales of approximately $15 billion and an ongoing EBIT margin of about 4% on the largest price increases. Net sales reflect nearly 1.5% growth compared with 2025 on like-for-like net sales of about $14.7 billion. The company’s updated outlook calls for GAAP EPS of $2.45-$2.95 and ongoing EPS of $3.00-$3.50, based on an anticipated GAAP and adjusted tax rate of roughly 25%. The revised view shows a downside from net sales of $15.3-$15.6 billion and an ongoing EBIT margin of 5.5-5.8%, anticipated earlier. Whirlpool had previously anticipated GAAP EPS of $6.25 and ongoing EPS of $7.00 for 2026. In the prior year, the company recorded net sales of $15.5 billion, ongoing EBIT of 4.7%, GAAP EPS of $5.66 and ongoing EPS of $6.23.



Cash provided by operating activities is projected at approximately $700 million, with free cash flow expected to exceed $300 million for the current year. It reported cash provided by operating activities of $470 million and free cash flow of $81 million in 2025.



Whirlpool also said it is prioritizing debt reduction of more than $900 million in 2026 and plans to suspend its common dividend. It transitions to an asset-based revolver of roughly $2.25 billion expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.



This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock has lost 14.5% in the past six months, wider than the industry’s 10.1% decline.

Key Picks in the Consumer Discretionary Space

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL, which is a designer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



GIL delivered a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.1%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 68.9% from the year-ago number.



Boyd Gaming BYD, which is a gaming company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



BYD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD’s current financial-year EPS indicates growth of 0.1% from the year-ago number.



Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which is a marketer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COLM’s current financial-year sales is expected to rise 2.3% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.1%, on average.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.