Markets
WHR.PRA

Whirlpool's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 12% Yield Mark

May 20, 2026 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) were yielding above the 12% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.25), with shares changing hands as low as $34.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.64% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WHR.PRA was trading at a 28.66% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.96% in the "Consumer Goods" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.6167 - 0.7246.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for WHR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

WHR.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Wednesday trading, Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WHR) are up about 2.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Preferred Stock ETFs
 PMBC shares outstanding history
 Introduction to BDCs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock ETFs-> PMBC shares outstanding history-> Introduction to BDCs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WHR.PRA
WHR

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