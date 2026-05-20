Whirlpool's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 12% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) were yielding above the 12% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $4.25), with shares changing hands as low as $34.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.64% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, WHR.PRA was trading at a 28.66% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.96% in the "Consumer Goods" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are, with a conversion ratio of 0.6167 - 0.7246.

Below is a dividend history chart for WHR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WHR) are up about 2.1%.

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