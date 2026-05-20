Whirlpool's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 12% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for WHR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
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In Wednesday trading, Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WHR) are up about 2.1%.
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PMBC shares outstanding history
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