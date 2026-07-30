Whirlpool's Series A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

Below is a dividend history chart for WHR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.0625 on Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) makes up 3.12% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading lower by about 3.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding WHR).
In Thursday trading, Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WHR) are down about 0.8%.
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Further WHR.PRA Research:
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