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WHR.PRA

Whirlpool's Series A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

July 30, 2026 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 7/31/26, Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.0625, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of WHR.PRA's recent share price of $34.65, this dividend works out to approximately 3.07%, so look for shares of WHR.PRA to trade 3.07% lower — all else being equal — when WHR.PRA shares open for trading on 7/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 12.20%, which compares to an average yield of 8.85% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHR.PRA shares, versus WHR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for WHR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.0625 on Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

WHR.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) makes up 3.12% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading lower by about 3.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding WHR).

In Thursday trading, Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WHR) are down about 0.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further WHR.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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WHR.PRA
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