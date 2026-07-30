Whirlpool's Series A Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/31/26

On 7/31/26, Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.0625, payable on 8/17/26. As a percentage of WHR.PRA's recent share price of $34.65, this dividend works out to approximately 3.07%, so look for shares of WHR.PRA to trade 3.07% lower — all else being equal — when WHR.PRA shares open for trading on 7/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 12.20%, which compares to an average yield of 8.85% in the "Consumer Goods" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of WHR.PRA shares, versus WHR:

Below is a dividend history chart for WHR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.0625 on Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) makes up 3.12% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading lower by about 3.6% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding WHR).

In Thursday trading, Whirlpool Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: WHR.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: WHR) are down about 0.8%.

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Further WHR.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.