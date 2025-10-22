Whirlpool's Q3 Earnings Upcoming: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 27, after the closing bell. The household appliance company’s bottom and top lines are expected to have declined.



For third-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.92 billion, indicating a 1.7% drop from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has increased 2.9% in the past 30 days to $1.42 per share. However, the consensus mark for earnings indicates a 58.6% fall from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 13% in the last reported quarter. The bottom line has surpassed estimates by 0.6%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note

Sluggish global demand trends from negative consumer sentiments, stemming from a tough macro environment including inflationary pressures and market uncertainty, are likely to hurt its quarterly results. Weak home sales and overall discretionary spending have been weighing on its performance. In addition, higher promotional activity, adverse price/mix and foreign currency translations have been acting as headwinds.



The company has been facing volume pressure from intensified competition, with foreign rivals pre-loading Asian imports ahead of tariff implementations, leading to a highly promotional environment. In addition, higher raw material expenses are likely to have added to costs and impacted margins in the to-be-reported quarter. Fluctuations in the cost of key materials like steel, resins and base metals are expected to have been a concern. These shortcomings are likely to mar the company’s bottom and top-line results in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDA Asia and MDA Latin America is currently pegged at $235 million and $818 million, respectively, indicating declines of 1.7% and 3.3%.



On the flip side, management has been taking cost-takeout and pricing actions to offset high-cost concerns. Its cost-cutting actions and organization-simplification moves have been intact. WHR has reduced structural and discretionary costs, capitalized on opportunities from raw material deflation, effectively managed working capital and aligned supply-chain. It has also been focusing on the successful introduction of new products and launches.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for WHR

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Whirlpool Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Whirlpool Corporation price-eps-surprise | Whirlpool Corporation Quote

Whirlpool currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.64% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation Picture of WHR Stock

With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25x, which is below the five-year high of 13.51x and the Household Appliances industry’s average of 8.50x, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



The recent market movements show that WHR’s shares have lost 4.1% in the past three months compared with the industry's 7.1% decline.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Carnival Corp. CCL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.45% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. CCL is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.36 billion, indicating a 7.1% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for CCL’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, implying a 71.4% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has risen 20% in the past 30 days.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.98% and a Zacks Rank of 2. RL is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.90 billion, indicating 9.9% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.44 a share, implying 35.4% growth from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has moved up 1.5% in the past 30 days.



Boyd Gaming BYD currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3. BYD is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2025 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $865.8 million, indicating a 9.9% decline from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.55 a share, implying 2% growth from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has risen 0.6% in the past seven days.

