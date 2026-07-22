Whirlpool's Q2 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What You Should Know

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is expected to witness declines in its top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results.



The household appliance company’s quarterly revenues are pegged at $3.61 billion, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for quarterly earnings has moved downward in the past 30 days to 8 cents per share. However, the consensus mark for earnings indicates a 94.03% fall from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Whirlpool delivered a negative earnings surprise of 230.2% in the last reported quarter. The bottom line has missed estimates by 55.9%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note Ahead of WHR’s Q2 Results

Whirlpool's second-quarter results are expected to reflect the early benefits of the aggressive pricing actions and cost initiatives announced following a difficult first quarter. Management implemented its largest price increase in more than a decade, including promotional price increases of more than 10%, with additional list-price increases scheduled to take effect during the quarter. The company indicated that these actions would begin benefiting price/mix in the second quarter and continue building through the remainder of the year. Investors will closely monitor whether pricing has remained intact despite a still-soft demand environment and whether the initial recovery in North American margins has started to materialize.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDA North America is currently pegged at $2419 million, indicating a decline of 5.8%.



North American demand trends are likely to remain the biggest determinant of Whirlpool's quarterly performance. Consumer sentiment remained near historic lows following the sharp decline witnessed in March, leading consumers to postpone discretionary appliance purchases and increasingly favor lower-priced products. While management expects March to represent the trough, it also anticipates only a gradual improvement in industry conditions rather than a sharp recovery. Investors will therefore look for evidence that replacement demand has remained resilient, promotional activity has moderated and retail sell-through has stabilized during the quarter.



Margin performance in the second quarter is expected to benefit from Whirlpool's accelerated cost-reduction initiatives and improving competitive dynamics. The company remains on track to deliver more than $150 million in cost savings during 2026 through manufacturing optimization, vertical integration, strategic sourcing and fixed-cost reductions. At the same time, the updated Section 232 tariffs are expected to provide Whirlpool with a structural competitive advantage given its predominantly U.S.-based manufacturing footprint, while imported appliances face materially higher tariff costs. Although raw-material inflation and tariff expenses remain headwinds, management expects the combination of pricing actions and productivity improvements to support a gradual recovery in profitability during the quarter.



Performance across Whirlpool's business segments is likely to remain mixed, with Small Domestic Appliances (SDA) continuing to outperform despite macroeconomic challenges affecting major appliances. Management highlighted another quarter of strong SDA growth, driven by KitchenAid's premium product launches, direct-to-consumer momentum and continued market-share gains. At the same time, major appliance demand is expected to remain pressured by weak consumer confidence, a challenging housing market and ongoing mix headwinds.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SDA is currently pegged at $227 million, indicating growth of 13.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for WHR

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Whirlpool currently has an Earnings ESP of -436.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Valuation Picture of WHR Stock

With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48x, which is below the five-year high of 17.50x and above the Household Appliances industry’s average of 15.57x, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



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The recent market movements show that WHR’s shares have lost 32.7% in the past three months compared with the industry's 27.9% decline.



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Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



SharkNinja, Inc. SN currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



SN is likely to register growth in its bottom and top lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating a 13.5% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for SN’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share, implying 12.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has dipped a penny in the past 30 days.



MGM Resorts International MGM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MGM is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports second-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.5 billion, indicating a 1.4% rise from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at 62 cents a share, implying a 21.5% decrease from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has increased by 2 cents in the past seven days.



Hilton Worldwide, Inc. HLT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Hilton Worldwide’s earnings are expected to increase 3.6%. Hilton Worldwide reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.6%.

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Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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