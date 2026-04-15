Whirlpool's Q1 Earnings Upcoming: What Lies Ahead for the Stock?

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is expected to witness bottom and top-line declines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results.



The household appliance company’s quarterly revenues are pegged at $3.51 billion, down 3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for the company’s quarterly earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 72 cents per share. However, the consensus mark for earnings indicates a 57.7% fall from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 28.6% in the last reported quarter. The bottom line has surpassed estimates by 0.8%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note

Whirlpool is facing significant headwinds, due to the macroeconomic pressures and industry-specific challenges. Sluggish global demand trends, stemming from a tough macro environment including tariff pressures, market uncertainty and low consumer confidence, are likely to hurt its quarterly results. Tariffs are expected to remain a near-term burden, particularly in the first half of 2026. Soft home sales and subdued discretionary demand are likely to have acted as deterrents. In addition, higher promotional activity, adverse price/mix and foreign currency translations have been concerns.



The company has been facing volume pressure from intensified competition, leading to a highly promotional environment. In addition, higher raw material expenses are likely to have added to costs and impacted margins in the to-be-reported quarter. Fluctuations in the cost of key materials like steel, resins and base metals are expected to have been a concern. These shortcomings, along with economic instability in Argentina and an aggressive promotional landscape in Brazil, are likely to mar the company’s bottom and top-line results in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Small Domestic Appliances and MDA Latin America sales is currently pegged at $217 million and $821 million, respectively, indicating declines of 48.7% and 11.4%.



On the flip side, management has been taking cost-takeout and pricing actions to offset cost concerns. Its cost-cutting actions and organization-simplification moves have been encouraging. These include expanding vertical integration, increasing automation in manufacturing, optimizing the manufacturing and logistics footprint, and launching a large-scale strategic sourcing program to lower component costs. WHR has reduced structural and discretionary costs, effectively managed working capital and aligned supply-chain and labor levels with demand. It has also been focusing on the successful introduction of new products and launches. WHR is also investing in digital transformation.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for WHR

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Whirlpool currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Whirlpool Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Whirlpool Corporation price-eps-surprise | Whirlpool Corporation Quote

Valuation Picture of WHR Stock

With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64x, which is below the five-year high of 14.38x and the Household Appliances industry’s average of 8.46x, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector.



The recent market movements show that WHR’s shares have lost 23.4% in the past six months compared with the industry's 20.6% decline.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Cimpress plc CMPR currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1. CMPR is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2026 results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $861.8 billion, indicating a 9.2% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate for CMPR’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, implying a 145.5% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The consensus mark has fallen 11.8% in the past 30 days.



Marriott International, Inc. MAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3. MAR is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.58 billion, indicating 5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for MAR’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.59 a share, implying 11.6% growth from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has moved up 0.8% in the past seven days.



Boyd Gaming BYD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3. BYD is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $990.8 million, indicating a 0.1% drop from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.75 a share, implying 8% growth from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus mark has been stable in the past 30 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cimpress plc (CMPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.