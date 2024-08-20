Whirlpool's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Whirlpool. Our analysis of options history for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $117,145, and 5 were calls, valued at $216,947.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $100.0 for Whirlpool during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Whirlpool's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Whirlpool's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $95.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Whirlpool Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WHR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.3 $12.6 $15.29 $95.00 $68.8K 234 195 WHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.4 $13.7 $14.4 $95.00 $50.4K 263 496 WHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.7 $13.7 $14.57 $95.00 $41.5K 263 429 WHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.2 $6.8 $8.2 $100.00 $40.9K 12 50 WHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.0 $7.8 $8.0 $100.00 $40.0K 12 100

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances and related products. Its reportable segments consist of five operating segments, which consist of Domestic Appliances (MDA) North America; MDA Europe, MDA Latin America; MDA Asia; and Small Domestic Appliances (SDA). Product categories include refrigeration, laundry, cooking, and dishwashing. The company has also a portfolio of small domestic appliances, including the KitchenAid stand mixer. The company's international brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, and Brastemp among others.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Whirlpool, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Whirlpool's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 190,289, the WHR's price is up by 0.32%, now at $96.45. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Whirlpool

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $82.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Underperform with a new price target of $88. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Underperform rating on Whirlpool with a target price of $76.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

