Whirlpool's Indian unit quarterly profit jumps on strong demand

BENGALURU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Whirlpool of India Ltd WHIR.NS reported a nearly 13% jump in its third-quarter profit on Friday, supported by upbeat domestic demand for white goods.

Consolidated net profit rose to 279.9 million rupees ($3.38 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 246.9 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations in Whirlpool's Indian unit rose nearly 18% to 15.36 billion rupees for the first time in four quarters.

KEY CONTEXT

Sales of cooling products like room air conditioners and refrigerators are expected to increase by a high single-digit percentage yearly, analysts said, adding that numerous brands are ramping up inventory in preparation for the summer season.

Competition in the white goods sector has significantly increased after new players with strong financial backing entered the market, and premium brands introducing products in the mass segment.

Parent company Whirlpool Corporation WHR.N said last November that it will sell up to 24% of its stake in its Indian unit in a bid to reduce debt.

The company also reported a profit decline in the previous four quarters.

Peer Voltas VOLT.NS reported a fall in its third-quarter profit on Tuesday, dented by higher costs.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Price/Sales

Revenue growth

profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Whirlpool of India Ltd

WHIR.NS

47.82

26.59

2.29

11.67

45.20

HOLD

12

0.91

0.38

Voltas Ltd

VOLT.NS

45.67

38.39

2.43

14.89

54.47

HOLD

34

1.15

0.42

Havells India Ltd

HVEL.NS

51.87

34.88

3.94

13.43

27.49

BUY

19

0.90

0.58

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of "strong buy", "buy", "hold", "sell", and "strong sell" ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

OCTOBER-DECEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

