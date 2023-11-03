Whirlpool's India unit posts nearly 24% drop in Q2 profit

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Whirlpool of India Ltd WHIR.NS reported a 23.7% drop in second-quarter profit on Friday, as the home appliances maker grappled with weak demand amid stiff competition.
Consolidated net profit fell to 365.8 million rupees ($4.39 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 479.3 million rupees a year ago.
Revenue from operations dropped more than 5% to 15.22 billion rupees.
For further results highlights, click
KEY CONTEXT
Competitive intensity in the white goods sector has risen, analysts said. Pricing pressure is also expected to remain intense in the sector, leading to a reduction in operating margin to single digits in the medium term.
Whirlpool India recently rolled back prices and is focusing on reducing material and non-material costs.
The company also reported a profit decline in the previous four quarters.
Peer Voltas VOLT.NS reported a second-quarter profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by higher raw material costs, while Havells India HVEL.NS reported higher profit on strong demand for cables.
PEER COMPARISON
Valuation (next 12 months)
Estimates (next 12 months)
Analysts' sentiment
RIC
PE
EV/EBITDA
Revenue growth
Profit growth
Mean rating*
# of analysts
Stock to price target**
Div yield (%)
Whirlpool of India Ltd
WHIR.NS
54.80
35.53
11.26
41.71
Hold
11
1.05
0.31
Voltas Ltd
VOLT.NS
43.33
30.86
16.29
44.11
Hold
38
0.92
0.51
Havells India Ltd
HVEL.NS
50.61
33.60
13.84
26.95
Buy
21
0.89
0.59
* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell ** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT
JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE
-- All data from LSEG
-- $1 = 83.2575 rupees
WHIR STOCK JULY-SEPT
