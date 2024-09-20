Whirlpool (WHR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Whirlpool (WHR) standing at $102.41, reflecting a -0.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances's shares have seen an increase of 5.44% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Whirlpool in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 23, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.04, signifying a 44.22% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.07 billion, down 17.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.31 per share and revenue of $16.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.01% and -13.73%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Whirlpool. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Whirlpool holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Whirlpool is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.55.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

