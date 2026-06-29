Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $38.00, marking a -2.51% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.07%.

Shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances have depreciated by 10.23% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.1%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

The upcoming earnings release of Whirlpool will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.13, indicating a 90.3% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.6 billion, down 4.57% from the prior-year quarter.

WHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $15.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -72.23% and -3.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.71% lower. Whirlpool presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Whirlpool is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.53. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.53.

It's also important to note that WHR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 22.53. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Household Appliances industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 43.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 244, this industry ranks in the bottom 1% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.