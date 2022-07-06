Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Whirlpool (WHR) closed the most recent trading day at $159.29, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had lost 7.16% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.95% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Whirlpool as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.65, down 14.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.38 billion, up 1.09% from the prior-year quarter.

WHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.86 per share and revenue of $22.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.51% and +0.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Whirlpool is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Whirlpool's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24.

Investors should also note that WHR has a PEG ratio of 1.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WHR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 224, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

