Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Moves 2.62%: What You Should Know

Whirlpool (WHR) ended the recent trading session at $74.55, demonstrating a +2.62% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances have depreciated by 10.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.67%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 27, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.42, marking a 58.6% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.92 billion, indicating a 1.71% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.39 per share and a revenue of $15.48 billion, representing changes of -47.67% and -6.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.15% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Whirlpool is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Whirlpool's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.36 for its industry.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

