Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $102.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.59%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.78%.

Shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances witnessed a loss of 19.63% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.23%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Whirlpool in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.73, down 2.81% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.66 billion, showing a 18.46% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.52 per share and a revenue of $15.44 billion, demonstrating changes of -22.03% and -7.04%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.68% lower. Right now, Whirlpool possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Whirlpool is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.96, which means Whirlpool is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, positioning it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

