Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $85.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.98%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 5.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.82%.

The the stock of maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances has fallen by 8.29% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 15.75% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 7.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $1.73 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.81%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.66 billion, indicating a 18.46% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $15.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.03% and -7.04%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Whirlpool possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Whirlpool is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.05.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, positioning it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

