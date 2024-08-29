Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Moves 0.37%: What You Should Know

Whirlpool (WHR) ended the recent trading session at $102.48, demonstrating a +0.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.59%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.23%.

Shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances witnessed a gain of 0.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Whirlpool will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.04, marking a 44.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.07 billion, indicating a 17.29% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.31 per share and revenue of $16.78 billion, which would represent changes of -30.01% and -13.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.5% downward. Whirlpool is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Whirlpool has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.03 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.5 for its industry.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

