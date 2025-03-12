Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Whirlpool (WHR) reached $91.05, with a -0.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had lost 7.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Whirlpool in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.73, marking a 2.81% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.66 billion, indicating a 18.46% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.52 per share and a revenue of $15.44 billion, signifying shifts of -22.03% and -7.04%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Whirlpool is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Whirlpool currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.66, which means Whirlpool is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, placing it within the bottom 10% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.