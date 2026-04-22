Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $55.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.21% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances's stock has climbed by 5.7% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 6, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.68, marking a 60% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.43 billion, down 5.27% from the prior-year quarter.

WHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.18 per share and revenue of $15.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.85% and -2.15%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.62% lower. As of now, Whirlpool holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Whirlpool has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.99 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that WHR has a PEG ratio of 10.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Household Appliances industry was having an average PEG ratio of 10.99.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 194, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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