Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Whirlpool (WHR) closed the most recent trading day at $96.16, moving -4.74% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances's shares have seen an increase of 10.6% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 28, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.64, marking a 31.38% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.84 billion, indicating a 3.8% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.68 per share and a revenue of $15.5 billion, signifying shifts of -28.91% and -6.7%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Whirlpool. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Whirlpool possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Whirlpool is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.63. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.63.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

