Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Whirlpool (WHR) ended the recent trading session at $41.01, demonstrating a -3.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

The stock of maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances has fallen by 20.03% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Whirlpool in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 79.1% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.55 billion, down 5.95% from the prior-year quarter.

WHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $14.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -59.39% and -3.68%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Whirlpool. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 51.06% lower. Whirlpool presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Whirlpool currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.76.

It is also worth noting that WHR currently has a PEG ratio of 16.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Household Appliances industry held an average PEG ratio of 16.75.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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