Whirlpool (WHR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Whirlpool (WHR) ended the recent trading session at $91.27, demonstrating a -1.91% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.91%.

Shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances have appreciated by 12.56% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 28, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.64, marking a 31.38% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.84 billion, reflecting a 3.8% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.68 per share and a revenue of $15.5 billion, indicating changes of -28.91% and -6.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher. Right now, Whirlpool possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Whirlpool is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.72. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.72.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)

