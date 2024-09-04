Whirlpool (WHR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $98.83, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances witnessed a gain of 6.29% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 5.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Whirlpool will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.04, showcasing a 44.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.07 billion, indicating a 17.29% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

WHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.31 per share and revenue of $16.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.01% and -13.73%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Whirlpool. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Whirlpool presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Whirlpool is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.32, so one might conclude that Whirlpool is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.