Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 Earnings Upcoming: What's in the Offing?

Whirlpool Corporation WHR is slated to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 29, after the closing bell. The household appliance company is expected to have witnessed revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



For fourth-quarter revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.1 billion, suggesting a 2.5% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $3.65. However, the projection indicates a 6.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company delivered an earnings surprise of 24.4% in the last reported quarter. Also, the bottom line beat estimates by 18.2%, on average, over the trailing four quarters.

Key Points to Note

Whirlpool’s quarterly results might have gained from enhancing supply-chain initiatives and accelerating cost-takeout actions. The company has been undertaking actions to protect margins and productivity amid the ongoing inflationary pressures. It has implemented cost takeout actions, including curtailing structural and discretionary costs, capturing raw material deflation opportunities, effectively managing working capital and syncing supply chain and labor levels with demand. The company’s performance is benefiting from the innovation efforts, including the successful introduction of new products.



However, the company is witnessing a challenging macro environment including sluggish demand. It also saw muted consumer sentiments from inflation and unfavorable currency. Despite improvements in supply-chain conditions, Whirlpool has been witnessing supply-chain disruptions in some parts of the world. The company has recorded an unfavorable product price/mix and high raw material costs. All these factors are likely to have marred its margin performance and hurt profitability in fourth-quarter 2023.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Whirlpool this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Whirlpool Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Whirlpool Corporation price-eps-surprise | Whirlpool Corporation Quote

Whirlpool currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of -1.10%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Hasbro HAS currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank #2. HAS is likely to register top- and bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.4 billion, suggesting a 19.7% decline from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hasbro’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 64 cents a share, suggesting a year-over-year plunge of 51.2%. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



lululemon athletica LULU currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #2. LULU is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.2 billion, suggesting 15% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $4.99 a share, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark has risen by a penny in the past seven days.



NIKE NKE currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. NKE is likely to register top- and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $12.4 billion, suggesting a 0.3% drop from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NIKE’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 71 cents, suggesting a 10.1% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The consensus mark has moved down 3 cents in the past 30 days.



