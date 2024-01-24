Whirlpool (WHR) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Whirlpool (WHR) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.05 billion, increasing 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Whirlpool metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' stands at $873.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- North America' to reach $2.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia' should arrive at $212.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' at $992.54 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Segment Operating Profit- North America' reaching $288.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $166 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Segment Operating Profit- Latin America' of $53.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $49 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Segment Operating Profit- Asia' will reach $5.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Whirlpool here>>>



Shares of Whirlpool have demonstrated returns of -8.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WHR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.