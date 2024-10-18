Whirlpool (WHR) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Whirlpool (WHR) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 44.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.07 billion, declining 17.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Whirlpool metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales - Latin America Major Domestic Appliances' should arrive at $841.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales - North America Major Domestic Appliances' at $2.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales - Asia Major Domestic Appliances' will reach $240.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment EBIT - Asia Major Domestic Appliances' will reach $9.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment EBIT - Latin America Major Domestic Appliances' to reach $53.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment EBIT - North America Major Domestic Appliances' reaching $201.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $298 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Whirlpool here>>>



Shares of Whirlpool have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the +3.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WHR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

