Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

An Insight Into Q2

The appliance maker delivered adjusted earnings of $5.97 per share, declining 10.1% from $6.64 in the year-ago quarter. However, the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23, marking its 16th straight earnings beat.



Net sales of $5,097 million dropped 4.3% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,247 million. Excluding the unfavorable impacts of foreign exchange, net sales amounted to $5,203 million, down 2.3% year over year. Supply-chain disruptions and weak demand hurt sales, partly offset by a favorable product price/mix.



Go-to-market actions generated 675 basis points (bps) of price/mix, along with cost-based pricing actions.



The gross profit for second-quarter 2022 was $897 million, down 17.7% from $1,090 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBIT of $461 million declined 24.1% from $607 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBIT margin of 9% contracted 240 bps year over year.



Regional Performances

Net sales for the North America segment decreased 2.6% year over year to $2,964 million. Excluding the currency impact, sales in the region dropped 2.3%. The segment’s EBIT fell 25.1% year over year to $417 million, while the EBIT margin contracted 420 bps to 14.1% due to rising cost inflation.



Net sales for the EMEA segment were down 19.4% year over year to $1,008 million. Excluding currency impacts, sales in the region dipped 10.3%. The metric was hurt by a drab demand stemming from the adverse impacts of the war in Ukraine. The segment’s EBIT plunged 93.5% year over year to $2 million. The EBIT margin of 0.2% contracted 230 bps year over year due to lower volume and cost inflation.



Net sales from Latin America increased 3.1% year over year to $787 million, driven by cost-based pricing efforts. Excluding the currency impacts, sales in the region fell 0.5%. The segment’s EBIT of $57 million declined 23% from the year-ago period’s levels. The EBIT margin contracted 250 bps to 7.2%, mainly affected by inflation, somewhat offset by cost-based pricing efforts.



Net sales in Asia grew 25.7% year over year to $338 million mainly due to the divestiture of Whirlpool China. Excluding the currency impacts, sales for the region were up 30.5%. The segment’s EBIT of $23 million reflected a 403.4% surge from $4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s EBIT margin of 6.8% expanded 510 bps from the prior-year quarter, driven by cost-based price increases and top-line growth.

Other Financial Details

As of Jun 30, 2022, Whirlpool had cash and cash equivalents of $1,642 million, long-term debt of $4,831 million, and a stockholders’ equity of $4,036 million, excluding non-controlling interests of $173 million.



In the first six months of 2022, Whirlpool used cash of $180 million from operating activities. It reported an adjusted negative free cash flow of $397 million. WHR incurred a capital expenditure of $217 million in the same period.



In the reported quarter, management returned $400 million in forms of share buybacks and dividends.

Outlook

For 2022, Whirlpool envisions a net sales decline of 6% to $20.7 billion, which compares unfavorably with the previously stated 2-3% growth. On a GAAP and ongoing basis, Whirlpool expects earnings per share of $9.50-$11.50 on a GAAP basis and $22.00-$24.00 on an adjusted basis, down from $24.00-$26.00 mentioned earlier. Management anticipates a tax rate of 34-36% on a GAAP basis and 21-23% on an adjusted basis compared with the aforementioned 24-26% for 2022 on both GAAP and adjusted basis.



Whirlpool expects cash provided by operating activities of $1.85 billion compared with the earlier stated $1.95 billion, and a free cash flow of $1.25 billion for 2022.

