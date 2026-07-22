Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool (WHR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 94%. Revenues are expected to be $3.61 billion, down 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 11.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Whirlpool metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Latin America Major Domestic Appliances' should come in at $907.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- North America Major Domestic Appliances' will reach $2.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Global Small Domestic Appliances' will reach $226.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Whirlpool have demonstrated returns of +0.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), WHR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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