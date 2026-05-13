Whirlpool (WHR) Price Target Decreased by 20.06% to 54.89

The average one-year price target for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) has been revised to $54.89 / share. This is a decrease of 20.06% from the prior estimate of $68.66 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $90.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.40% from the latest reported closing price of $41.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is an decrease of 287 owner(s) or 35.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHR is 0.09%, an increase of 27.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 65,984K shares. The put/call ratio of WHR is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Appaloosa holds 3,910K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares , representing a decrease of 40.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 30.43% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,746K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,816K shares , representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 23.68% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,941K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,837K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 2,429K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 7.62% over the last quarter.

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