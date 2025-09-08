Whirlpool (WHR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Whirlpool (WHR) ended the recent trading session at $95.54, demonstrating a +1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.45%.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances's shares have seen an increase of 12.82% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 27, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.38, marking a 59.77% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.88 billion, indicating a 2.9% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $15.41 billion, representing changes of -48.24% and -7.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Whirlpool possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Whirlpool has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94 right now. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.94 of its industry.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

