Whirlpool (WHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Whirlpool (WHR) was up +1.13% at $76.96. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had gained 8.65% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.5, down 67.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.3 billion, indicating a 3.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $15.73 billion, indicating changes of -45.62% and -5.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Whirlpool holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Whirlpool is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.88.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

