Whirlpool (WHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $78.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.14% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had lost 16.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Whirlpool in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 27, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.38, marking a 59.77% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.32 per share and revenue of $15.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -48.24% and -7.19%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Whirlpool. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Whirlpool is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Whirlpool is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.26 of its industry.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 234, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.