Whirlpool (WHR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Whirlpool (WHR) closed at $97.19, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances had gained 5.35% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Whirlpool in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.04, signifying a 44.22% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.07 billion, down 17.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.31 per share and a revenue of $16.78 billion, representing changes of -30.01% and -13.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Whirlpool possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Whirlpool currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.28, which means Whirlpool is trading at a discount to the group.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

