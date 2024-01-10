Whirlpool (WHR) Gains From Strategic Efforts, Up 10% in a Month

Whirlpool Corporation WHR has been making smart moves to enrich customer experience. The company is focused on enhancing supply-chain initiatives and accelerating cost-takeout actions. These efforts were part of a broader strategy to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs across the board.



In the latest developments, the company has inked a deal with One Energy to augment onsite wind and solar power at its Findlay and Clyde, OH operations. Presently, it boasts nine onsite wind turbines at four of its Ohio plants in Findlay, Marion, Greenville and Ottawa. The new onsite installation is a major move in achieving a net zero goal by 2030 for the company’s operations.



Together, such turbines supply 22% of the electrical needs for the facilities. The two projects come under the largest behind-the-meter renewable energy projects in the United States, and after completion, the Clyde and Findlay plants will receive a minimum of 70% of the energy requirements from onsite renewable energy.



The expansion project comprises three additional turbines at its Findlay operations, thus taking the total number of onsite turbines to five. It will be the first introduction of onsite renewable energy for operations in Clyde, OH, with the construction of three turbines. The solar and wind projects are likely to be online and operational by early 2025. Each turbine installed by the company offers scholarship money in conjunction with One Energy.

What Else?

The leading home-appliance maker’s shares have risen 10.1% in a month compared with the industry’s 10.2% growth. Whirlpool has been witnessing positive performance due to improved supply-chain execution and the successful introduction of new products. With a strategic focus on product innovation, the company increased new product introductions by 25% compared with the 2022 level, thereby leading to notable gains in premium product market share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company maintains a prominent position as the top choice for U.S. builders, boasting more than $2 billion in annual sales within this channel and a continued commitment to product innovation.



Whirlpool has introduced SlimTech insulation, a pioneering vacuum-insulated structure technology for refrigerators in North America. This innovation reduces wall thickness by up to 66%, providing a remarkable 25% added capacity inside the refrigerator. Debuting in 2024 with select JennAir luxury refrigerators, SlimTech will later extend to KitchenAid models, promising energy efficiency, enhanced freshness and quieter operation. The material used in SlimTech insulation is recyclable, therefore marking a crucial step toward sustainability. With an investment of $65 million, Whirlpool's Ottawa, OH plant will spearhead the production of refrigerators featuring this groundbreaking technology.

Eye Key Consumer Discretionary Picks

Some better-ranked companies are G-III Apparel Group GIII, Royal Caribbean RCL and lululemon athletica LULU.



G-III Apparel sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GIII Apparel has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 541.8%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GIII’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 33% from the year-ago period’s reported number.



Royal Caribbean sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 57.7% and 187.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures.



lululemon athletica is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company. LULU carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon athletica’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 18.2% and 22.8%, respectively, from the previous year's reported figures. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.2%, on average.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.